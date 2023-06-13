Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,653 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.61.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LYB stock traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.58. The stock had a trading volume of 415,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.64.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.11%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

