Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,330 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,199 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 826.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,647,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,845,511. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.48 and a 52 week high of $42.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,559,632.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.