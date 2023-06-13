Beldex Price Tops $0.0489 on Major Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0489 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $260.39 million and approximately $4.61 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,740.91 or 0.06723207 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00045282 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00033480 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00016504 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00015270 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,918,489,843 coins and its circulating supply is 5,328,889,849 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

