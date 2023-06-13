Beck Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Beck Capital Management LLC cut its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 56,625.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909,437 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Broadcom by 53.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,528,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,113 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Broadcom by 159.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $490,478,000 after purchasing an additional 679,250 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,617,879,000 after buying an additional 513,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 442.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $264,184,000 after buying an additional 485,410 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVGO stock traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $854.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,138,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,510. The firm has a market cap of $352.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $677.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $618.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $921.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,385 shares of company stock valued at $29,697,208. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $794.21.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

