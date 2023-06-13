Beck Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Beck Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,436 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $742,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPA traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.32. 52,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,456. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.99. Global X MLP ETF has a one year low of $34.80 and a one year high of $44.22.

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

