Beck Capital Management LLC Sells 1,784 Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Beck Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,657 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Enerplus worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 53.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus Stock Performance

ERF traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.56. 276,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,862. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Enerplus Co. has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $19.23.

Enerplus Cuts Dividend

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $413.18 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 44.08% and a return on equity of 72.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ERF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.

About Enerplus

(Get Rating)

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The firm holds interests in North Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.