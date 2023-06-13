Beck Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY)

Beck Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,393 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMAY. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 126,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter valued at about $380,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Shares of BMAY stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.13. 1,726 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.90.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

