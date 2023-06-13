Beck Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 48,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Cadence Bank by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Cadence Bank by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Bank by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CADE traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.06. 225,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,447. Cadence Bank has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $600.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.09 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 19.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CADE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Cadence Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.90.

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

