Beck Capital Management LLC Has $2.90 Million Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Beck Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. AES accounts for about 1.2% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AES by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,923,000 after buying an additional 1,285,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AES by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,292,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $797,620,000 after acquiring an additional 914,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,470,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,686,000 after purchasing an additional 314,301 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in AES by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,126,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,363,000 after purchasing an additional 381,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AES by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,606,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,238,000 after buying an additional 158,284 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AES stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.65. 2,219,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,124,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.93. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 38.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

