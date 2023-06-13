Beck Capital Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Beck Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,003 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

Chart Industries Price Performance

Shares of Chart Industries stock traded up $4.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.11. 278,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,920. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.67. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.44 and a 52 week high of $242.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -735.15, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Insider Transactions at Chart Industries

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $1.05. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $537.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chart Industries news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.01 per share, with a total value of $525,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,095.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Chart Industries news, VP Gerald F. Vinci purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.28 per share, with a total value of $35,784.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,784. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 5,000 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.01 per share, for a total transaction of $525,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,095.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,675 shares of company stock valued at $808,523. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GTLS shares. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.31.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Recommended Stories

