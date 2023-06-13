Beck Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,995 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 137.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,353 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $859,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,353 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,175,358,000 after purchasing an additional 511,005 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $77,871,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 919,282 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $209,955,000 after buying an additional 297,117 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 142.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 491,305 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $122,840,000 after acquiring an additional 288,251 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD traded up $3.33 on Tuesday, reaching $204.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,655. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $274.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.73.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.74 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.34 per share. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $319.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

