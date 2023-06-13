Beck Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,111 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1,004.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.47.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.16. The company had a trading volume of 966,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530,882. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11. The company has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.31.

The firm also recently declared a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 215.49%.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.