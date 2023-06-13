Beaconlight Capital LLC Takes Position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Beaconlight Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Azenta in the second quarter worth approximately $160,068,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the second quarter worth $141,290,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Azenta by 227.9% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,693,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,606,000 after buying an additional 1,177,443 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the second quarter worth $46,502,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Azenta by 1,010.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 520,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,298,000 after buying an additional 473,566 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Azenta currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.19. The company had a trading volume of 159,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,140. Azenta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $78.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.17.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Azenta had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $148.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

