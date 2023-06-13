Beaconlight Capital LLC Takes $3.85 Million Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Beaconlight Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,000. Adient makes up about 2.2% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Beaconlight Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Adient at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Adient during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,196,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Adient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,299,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Adient in the 4th quarter valued at $833,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adient by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 823,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,563 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE ADNT traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.23. 234,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,476. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.76. Adient plc has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.58 and a beta of 2.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 0.08%. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adient plc will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Adient from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Adient from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Adient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.