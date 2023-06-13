Beaconlight Capital LLC Makes New Investment in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Beaconlight Capital LLC bought a new position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,872 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000. KBR comprises approximately 0.8% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KBR. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in KBR by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 22,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in KBR by 48.8% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 29,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 9,718 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,388,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at about $572,099,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KBR shares. Cowen raised their price target on KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on KBR from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.14.

KBR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KBR traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.60. 298,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,448. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $64.73.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. KBR had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KBR news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $53,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,642,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 123,176 shares of company stock valued at $7,533,736 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Featured Stories

