Beaconlight Capital LLC Makes New $2.04 Million Investment in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Beaconlight Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 35,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,000. TransUnion comprises approximately 1.1% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 260.4% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 10,493 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in TransUnion by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,668,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,564 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 80,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 2Xideas AG increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 175,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,986,000 after buying an additional 45,144 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $439,567.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,927.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $439,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,927.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 18,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $1,375,830.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,608.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,160 shares of company stock valued at $4,728,868. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TransUnion stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.00. 441,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,650,618. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.77, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.96. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $90.08.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $940.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.69 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 7.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 29.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRU shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

