BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.97

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.9675 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97.

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$61.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.81, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$63.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$62.00. BCE has a 1 year low of C$55.66 and a 1 year high of C$66.66.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BCE. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on BCE from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$65.18.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

