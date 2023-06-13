BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.71 Per Share

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.714 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

BCE has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. BCE has a payout ratio of 112.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect BCE to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 115.2%.

Shares of BCE opened at $46.11 on Tuesday. BCE has a twelve month low of $39.88 and a twelve month high of $52.05. The company has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.87.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. As a group, analysts expect that BCE will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in BCE by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in BCE by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in BCE by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in BCE by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BCE. StockNews.com cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut shares of BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.72.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

