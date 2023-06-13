Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 12,317 SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPEU. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 733,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,430,000 after acquiring an additional 415,730 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 495,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,183,000 after purchasing an additional 218,168 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 326.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 434,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after buying an additional 332,320 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 432,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,787,000 after buying an additional 108,387 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 274,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,525,000 after buying an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPEU traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $38.85. 57,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $28.16 and a 1-year high of $39.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.47.

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (SPEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Europe TMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of Western European companies across the market-cap spectrum. SPEU was launched on Oct 15, 2002 and is managed by State Street.

