Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,685,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,887,954,000 after buying an additional 184,219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $892,530,000 after purchasing an additional 202,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,542 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,735,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,649 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,283,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ELS traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.04. The stock had a trading volume of 219,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,424. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.81. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $370.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.71 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ELS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.28.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

