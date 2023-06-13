Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Equinix by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.2% in the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $781.11.

Equinix Price Performance

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $2.31 on Tuesday, reaching $756.19. 134,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,913. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $762.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $722.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $705.00. The company has a market cap of $70.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.16 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 154.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 2,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.65, for a total value of $2,022,846.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,084.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 2,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.65, for a total transaction of $2,022,846.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,084.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.41, for a total value of $1,005,597.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,126.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,221 shares of company stock valued at $13,488,866 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

