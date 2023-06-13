Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $1.93 Million Investment in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 72,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,000. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF accounts for 0.9% of Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 112.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,870,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,494 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 250.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,369,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,652,000 after purchasing an additional 979,223 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 9,905.9% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,125,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,114,612 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,035,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,715,000 after purchasing an additional 36,085 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 902,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,151,000 after buying an additional 23,230 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Price Performance

RWX traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.96. The company had a trading volume of 23,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,993. The company has a market cap of $428.08 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.84. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $30.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.91.

About SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

