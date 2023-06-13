Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 697,634 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lessened its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,920,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697,634 shares during the period. Aramark makes up about 1.9% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $492,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aramark by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,758,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,271,000 after purchasing an additional 302,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aramark by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,897,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,358,000 after purchasing an additional 198,530 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Aramark by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,048,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,728,000 after purchasing an additional 326,795 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Aramark by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,894,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,708,000 after purchasing an additional 121,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Aramark by 12.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,831,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,352,000 after purchasing an additional 428,855 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.27.

Aramark Trading Down 0.2 %

Aramark Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE ARMK traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.88. The company had a trading volume of 249,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360,679. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.94 and its 200-day moving average is $38.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.65. Aramark has a 52 week low of $28.74 and a 52 week high of $45.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently 46.81%.

About Aramark

(Get Rating)

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Featured Stories

