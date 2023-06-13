Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 306,383 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC trimmed its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,214,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 306,383 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 1.58% of MDU Resources Group worth $97,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 4,409.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

MDU Resources Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MDU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.51. 633,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $32.53.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.25%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be issued a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 48.37%.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

