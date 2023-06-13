Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 256,288 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,030,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 256,288 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 0.47% of U.S. Bancorp worth $306,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.82. 8,559,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,784,688. The company has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.18 and its 200 day moving average is $39.98.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,446.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.84.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.