Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 164,518 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,481,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 164,518 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $359,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 887.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Price Performance

NYSE:MTB traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.67. The stock had a trading volume of 169,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,002. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $109.36 and a one year high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Argus raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $205,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading

