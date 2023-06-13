Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Purchases 6,883 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,049,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $81,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter worth about $130,031,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 25,810.3% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,001,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,252,000 after purchasing an additional 997,825 shares in the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,037,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,915,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter worth $31,026,000. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FMX shares. Citigroup began coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.05.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of FMX traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.68. The stock had a trading volume of 165,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,145. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $58.73 and a 1-year high of $108.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 10.38%. Analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0138 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.85. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is 19.49%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

