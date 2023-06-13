Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Increases Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,024,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,545,217 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 0.35% of Enbridge worth $274,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 1.0% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 55,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.1% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 51,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.87. The stock had a trading volume of 667,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,456,182. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.01. The company has a market capitalization of $76.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $45.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 295.51%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

