Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $551.42 Million Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,719,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,823,450 shares during the quarter. American International Group comprises 2.1% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 1.17% of American International Group worth $551,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Price Performance

AIG traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.95. 797,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,759,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $64.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.30.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.79.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 426,395,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,928,918,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Articles

