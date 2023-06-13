Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $406.03 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC decreased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,357,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 100,586 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 1.5% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 0.34% of CVS Health worth $406,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 9,117.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,171,000 after buying an additional 4,532,540 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth $262,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,056,706,000 after buying an additional 1,726,512 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 6,966.4% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,489,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,468,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753,244 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $163,385,000 after buying an additional 1,075,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.3 %

CVS traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.45. 1,881,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,746,278. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $66.34 and a one year high of $107.26.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet cut CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Articles

