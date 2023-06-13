Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Cuts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 780,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 1.6% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 0.19% of Broadcom worth $436,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $857.65. 1,193,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,482,458. The business’s fifty day moving average is $677.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $618.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $921.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $794.21.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,385 shares of company stock worth $29,697,208. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

