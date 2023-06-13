Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Acquires 640,694 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,532,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 640,694 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $161,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,918,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $502,667,000 after purchasing an additional 916,317 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,320,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $281,976,000 after acquiring an additional 406,758 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 549,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,172,000 after acquiring an additional 379,563 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,466,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,054,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,529,000 after acquiring an additional 214,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RL traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.46. 201,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,956. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.23 and a fifty-two week high of $128.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.53 and a 200-day moving average of $114.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 24.19%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 39.53%.

RL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $134.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.08.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality categories. The firm offers products under the brands of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.

