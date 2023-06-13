Bank of America Raises Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target to $91.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Bank of America from $89.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 106.77% from the stock’s current price.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $115.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $124.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.53.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $44.01 on Tuesday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $76.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.84.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 804.94% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.96) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 54.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 13,209 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 47.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $307,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

