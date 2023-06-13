Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Short Interest Down 73.5% in May

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 73.5% from the May 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bangkok Bank Public in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Bangkok Bank Public Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Bangkok Bank Public stock opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.97. Bangkok Bank Public has a twelve month low of $17.17 and a twelve month high of $24.86.

Bangkok Bank Public Increases Dividend

About Bangkok Bank Public

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.3404 dividend. This is a positive change from Bangkok Bank Public’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 2.08%. Bangkok Bank Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.51%.

Bangkok Bank Public Co Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others. The Domestic Banking segment provides loans, deposits, trade finance, remittances and payments, electronic services, credit cards, debit cards, and related other financial services.

