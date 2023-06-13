Bancroft Fund Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV)

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Bancroft Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years.

Bancroft Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BCV opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. Bancroft Fund has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $20.98.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $50,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Bancroft Fund news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $50,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $198,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $746,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bancroft Fund by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Bancroft Fund by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 188,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Bancroft Fund by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bancroft Fund by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

About Bancroft Fund

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE MKT: BCV) operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities with the objectives of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation; which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal, over the long-term, due to the nature of the securities in which it invests.

