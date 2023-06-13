Bancor Price Hits $0.36 (BNT)

Bancor (BNT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Bancor token can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001378 BTC on exchanges. Bancor has a total market cap of $56.23 million and $2.49 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bancor has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bancor Profile

Bancor (CRYPTO:BNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,334,131 tokens. Bancor’s official website is bancor.network. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bancor’s official message board is blog.bancor.network. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bancor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 156,335,680.50382817 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 0.35420351 USD and is down -2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 340 active market(s) with $1,617,492.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bancor.network/.”

