Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Gap Up to $4.94

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.94, but opened at $5.14. Ballard Power Systems shares last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 3,000,082 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.94.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems Trading Up 12.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.24 and a quick ratio of 13.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 219.52% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 million. Equities analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth $124,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at $83,000. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ballard Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.