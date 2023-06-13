Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Position Trimmed by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,309 shares during the period. Baker Hughes comprises approximately 1.2% of Freemont Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $7,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 24,434 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,934,000 after buying an additional 204,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKR traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,135,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,728,419. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The stock has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of -279.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.44.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -690.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

