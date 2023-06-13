B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of RILYT traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.14. 17,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,347. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.22.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (RILYT)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.