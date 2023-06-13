B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Shares of RILYT traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.14. 17,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,347. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.22.

