B. Riley Asset Management LLC Raises Position in LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,126,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596,962 shares during the period. LiveVox makes up about 4.2% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned about 3.12% of LiveVox worth $9,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of LiveVox by 263.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 64,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 46,631 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in LiveVox by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 9,078 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in LiveVox by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in LiveVox during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in LiveVox during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

LiveVox Price Performance

LVOX stock opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70. LiveVox Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LiveVox ( NASDAQ:LVOX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $36.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.28 million. LiveVox had a negative return on equity of 29.20% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that LiveVox Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LVOX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on LiveVox from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on LiveVox from $2.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

LiveVox Company Profile

LiveVox Holdings, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include CRM, including contact manager and extract, transform, and load tools, U-CRM, U-Ticket, U-Script, and attempt supervisor; omnichannel and AI solutions, such as inbound and outbound voice solutions; interactive voice response (IVR) and contact flow solutions; dashboard, reporting, wall-boards; SMS messaging, email, and webchat; virtual agents and bots, including managed virtual agent, self-service virtual agent, and own virtual agent; and campaign management.

