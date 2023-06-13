B. Riley Asset Management LLC Purchases 112,775 Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 533,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,775 shares during the period. Magnachip Semiconductor accounts for about 2.2% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $5,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 7,060.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 15,321 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 26.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 39,691 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 82.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 415,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 187,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $17.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. Its products include MOSFETs; IGBTs; AC-DC/DC-DC converters; light-emitting diode (LED) drivers; regulators; power management integrated circuits (PMICs); and industrial applications such as power suppliers, e-bikes, photovoltaic inverters, LED lighting, and motor drives.

