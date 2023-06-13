B. Riley Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 123,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered Sprinklr from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of CXM opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.68. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.24, a P/E/G ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 0.95.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $173.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Diane Adams sold 8,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $83,124.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,220.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 40,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $415,486.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,316,898.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Diane Adams sold 8,086 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $83,124.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,220.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,061,649 shares of company stock worth $13,579,398. Insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

