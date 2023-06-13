B. Riley Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,425,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 555,000 shares during the period. Applied Digital makes up approximately 1.2% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned about 1.51% of Applied Digital worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APLD. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Applied Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Applied Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Applied Digital by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Applied Digital

In other news, CEO Wes Cummins bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $87,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,020,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,072,401. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Applied Digital Stock Up 8.6 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APLD shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Applied Digital from $3.70 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Applied Digital from $4.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Applied Digital from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Applied Digital from $7.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Shares of APLD opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.34. Applied Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $10.25.

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.47 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 100.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Applied Digital

(Get Rating)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the performance computing industry. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022.

Recommended Stories

