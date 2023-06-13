B. Riley Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 24,422 shares during the quarter. Green Plains accounts for approximately 1.5% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Green Plains worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPRE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 13.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,033,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,683,000 after buying an additional 1,181,259 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the third quarter valued at $29,772,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 31.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,181,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,655,000 after buying an additional 1,011,642 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC increased its position in Green Plains by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,349,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Green Plains by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,116,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,057,000 after purchasing an additional 352,970 shares in the last quarter.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Green Plains to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.17.

Green Plains Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $32.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Green Plains Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.33 and a 12-month high of $41.25.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.83). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 30,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $939,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,570.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James D. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.10 per share, with a total value of $62,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 111,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,480,369.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $939,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,153 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,570.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,641 shares of company stock valued at $3,837,810 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains

(Get Rating)

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers’ grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.