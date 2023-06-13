B. Riley Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 50,000 Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Integral Ad Science by 77.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,907 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Integral Ad Science by 15,557.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,152,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,042 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Integral Ad Science by 17.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,264,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,394,000 after purchasing an additional 337,053 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Integral Ad Science by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,600,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,356,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,470,000 after acquiring an additional 45,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Integral Ad Science from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Integral Ad Science
Integral Ad Science Stock Performance
Integral Ad Science stock opened at $18.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.90 and a beta of 1.73. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $19.44.
Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $106.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.18 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 4.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.
Integral Ad Science Company Profile
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
