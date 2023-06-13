B. Riley Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 97,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of S. CWM LLC grew its position in SentinelOne by 450.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 2,647.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 190,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $2,924,773.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 568,855 shares in the company, valued at $8,731,924.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 3,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $47,943.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 158,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,295.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 190,539 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $2,924,773.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 568,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,924.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 528,292 shares of company stock worth $8,856,628 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SentinelOne Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on S. BTIG Research lowered shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of SentinelOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Shares of NYSE S opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.79. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.62 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 82.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SentinelOne

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.