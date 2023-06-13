B. Riley Asset Management LLC Acquires 115,819 Shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 703,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,819 shares during the quarter. Ecovyst comprises 2.8% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Ecovyst worth $6,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Ecovyst during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Ecovyst by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 239,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 10,635 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ecovyst by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 13,912 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecovyst

In other Ecovyst news, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 14,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $152,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,731,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,757,468.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ecovyst Stock Performance

ECVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Ecovyst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ecovyst from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Ecovyst from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, CL King boosted their price target on Ecovyst from $13.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Shares of ECVT opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Ecovyst Inc. has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average of $10.29.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Ecovyst had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Ecovyst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.