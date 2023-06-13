B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) to Issue GBX 1.39 Dividend

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.39 ($0.02) per share by the insurance provider on Friday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Stock Performance

Shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 359 ($4.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,578. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 314.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 315.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 21.03 and a current ratio of 21.03. B.P. Marsh & Partners has a one year low of GBX 280.06 ($3.50) and a one year high of GBX 361.80 ($4.53). The stock has a market cap of £134.27 million, a P/E ratio of 504.35 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Transactions at B.P. Marsh & Partners

In other B.P. Marsh & Partners news, insider Nicholas Hugh Carter purchased 1,651 shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.75) per share, for a total transaction of £4,953 ($6,197.45). Insiders own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

About B.P. Marsh & Partners

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC engages in the provision of consulting services, making and trading in investments, and financial services businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company primarily invests in financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers, and specialist advisory and consultancy firms.

