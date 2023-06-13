Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.39 and last traded at $11.50. 1,208,099 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 3,236,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Azul from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.90 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $8.60 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Azul from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Azul from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.12.

Azul Stock Down 2.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average is $6.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Trading of Azul

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $862.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.89 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Azul S.A. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Azul by 930.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Azul by 140.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Azul by 231.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Azul by 697.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Azul by 18.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

About Azul

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

