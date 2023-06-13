Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,196 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.71% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $7,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGGO. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

CGGO stock opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average of $22.54. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.23 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.